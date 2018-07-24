DRDO ARDE recruitment 2018: Defence jobs alert for JRF candidates; know here how to apply

Defence jobs alert for JRF candidates

DRDO ARDE recruitment 2018: Armament Research and Development Establishment, a laboratory of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has invited applications to recruit candidates for the post of JRF (Junior Research Fellow). Those candidates who are willing to apply can do send their application through the prescribed format on or before August 10, 2018.

DRDO ARDE recruitment 2018 Important dates:-

Closing date of application: August 10, 2018

Interview or Written test date: August 23, 2018 (09:30 hours)

DRDO ARDE recruitment 2018 vacancy details:-

There are total five posts for the Junior Research Fellow (JRF).

1. JRF (Electronics) – 2 Posts

2. JRF (Physics) – 1 Post

3. JRF (Computer Science) – 1 Post

4. JRF (Mechanical) – 1 Post

Pay Scale for DRDO ARDE recruitment 2018:-

Once selected, a JRF candidate will get Rs 25,000 a month.

Age Limit for DRDO ARDE recruitment 2018:-

The candidate should attain the age of 28 years.

Educational Qualification for DRDO ARDE recruitment 2018:-

1. JRF (Electronics): A candidate must have a degree of B.Eor B.Tech(Electronics/E and TC/Electronics and Communications Engineering) with NET/GATE qualification or M.Sc. (Electronics) in the first division at both the Graduate and Postgraduate level.

2. JRF (Physics)- A candidate must have a degree of M.Sc. (Physics/Applied Physics/ B.E. (Instrumentation) with specialization in laser optics and fiber optics in the first division at both Graduate and Postgraduate level with NET/GATE qualification. A candidate having ORM.Tech /M.Sc. (Applied Physics, Optoelectronics, Applied and Electro-Optic) degree in the first division at both the Graduate and Postgraduate level with 2 years of Research experience in the field of lasers, fiber optics, sensors, explosives can also apply. ORM. Tech (Instrumentation and Control) in the first division at both Graduate and Postgraduate level can also apply.

3. JRF (Computer Science) – An applicant should have a degree of B.E. or B.Tech (Computer Science) with NET/GATE qualification orM.Sc. (Computer Science) in the first division at both the Graduate and Postgraduate level.

4. JRF (Mechanical) – An applicant must have a degree of B.E/B.Tech (Mechanical/Metallurgical Engg.) in the first division with NET/GATE qualification.

How to apply for DRDO ARDE recruitment 2018:-

The willing candidates need to send their applications to the following address: ‘Director, Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE), Armament Post, Pashan, PUNE- 411021’. The application should reach the destination on or before August 10, 2018.