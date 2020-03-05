DMRC Recruitment 2020: Notification out; check details

The last date to submit the application is March 16, 2020.

The Delhi Metro Railway Corporation (DMRC) has issued a notification inviting candidates for the recruitment for vacant posts in Patna. As per the advertisement, the vacant posts will be filled through Direct Recruitment or through Deputation or by Post Retirement Contractual. The mode of application is offline. After filling up the application form, it should be sent in an envelope to its official address in New Delhi. The last date to submit the application is March 16, 2020.

Important dates:-

Date of notification- March 05, 2020

Last date for submission of the application form- March 16, 2020

The tentative date for declaration of the result- April 2020

Vacancy details:-

A total of 12 posts are there to be filled through this recruitment drive.

AM (Electrical) Post Code: 01/AM/

Manager (Electrical) Post Code: 02/M/E

Educational qualification:-

The interested applicants who want to apply for the above-mentioned posts need to have a Diploma or Degree in Electrical Engineering with minimum 60 per cent marks, from a Government recognised University or Institute. The candidates should have a Degree in Electrical Engineering or Diploma in Electrical Engineering must be a full-time regular course.

Salary and other details:-

On selection, the candidates applied for the post of ‘AM (Electrical)’ will receive a pay scale between Rs 50,000 to Rs 1,60,000. The selected candidates will also receive Consolidated Remuneration of Rs 70,180. Apart from these, the CDA scale is Rs 15600-39100 (GP-4,800 / 5,400).

The candidates applied for the post of ‘Manager (Electrical)’ will receive a pay scale between Rs 60,000 to Rs 1,80,000. The selected candidates will also receive Consolidated Remuneration of Rs 90,200. Apart from these, the CDA scale is Rs 15,600-39,100 (GP-6,600).

Age limit:-

The maximum age limit for the candidates applying on deputation and direct recruitment has been capped at 58 years as on January 01, 2020. While, the age limit of the individuals for Post- Retirement Contractual Engagement basis should be between 58 to 61 years as on January 01, 2020.

For more details, the willing candidates are being advised to visit the official website of the DMRC.