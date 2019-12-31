DMRC Recruitment 2020: Nearly 1,500 Executive and non-Executive posts up for grabs; Apply at www.delhimetrorail.com

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through official website of DMRC at www.delhimetrorail.com.

DMRC Recruitment 2019-20: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has invited online applications for the recruitment to 1492 executive and non-executive posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through official website of DMRC at www.delhimetrorail.com. The registration has already begun and will continue till January 13, 2020. The application fee can be deposited online from December 14, 2019 to January 13, 2020.

DMRC Recruitment 2019-20: Vacancy Details

Out of the total 1492 vacancies, 929 posts are for regular non-executive posts, 398 vacancies are contractual non-executive posts, 105 contractual executive posts and 60 regular executive posts.

Regular Non-Executive – 929 Posts

Customer Relation Assistant – 386 Posts

Steno – 9

JE Electrical – 26 Posts

JE Electronics – 66 Posts

JE Civil – 59

JE Environment – 8

JE Stores – 5

Office Assistant – 8

Maintainer / Electronic Mechanic – 144

Maintainer / Electrician – 101

Accounts Assistant – 48

Assistant Programmer – 23

Stores Assistant – 8

Fire Inspector – 7

Legal Assistant – 5

Assistant / CC – 4

Architect Assistant – 4

Regular Executive – 60 Posts

Assistant Manager Electrical – 16

Assistant Manager Signal and Telecommunication – 9

Assistant Manager Civil – 12

Assistant Manager Operations – 9

Assistant Manager Architect – 3

Assistant Manager Traffic – 1

Assistant Manager Stores – 4

Assistant Manager Finance – 3

Assistant Manager Legal – 3

Contractual Non-Executive – 398 Posts

JE Electrical – 120

JE Electronics – 125

JE Civil – 139

Assistant Programmer – 1

Architect Assistant – 10

Asst / CC – 3

Contractual Executive – 105 Posts

Assistant Manager Electrical – 1

Assistant Manager Signal and Telecommunication – 17

Assistant Manager IT – 7

Assistant Manager Civil – 73

Assistant Manager Finance – 8

DMRC Recruitment 2019-20: Application Fee

Candidates need to pay a separate fee if they want to apply for more than one post. Candidates belonging to UR, EWS, OBC will have to pay an application fee of Rs. 500. For SC, ST, PWBD candidates, the application fee is Rs. 250.

DMRC Recruitment 2019-20: Eligibility

The educational qualifications required for each of the posts differ from one another. Candidates can check the official notification for detailed criteria.

DMRC Recruitment 2019-20: Age limit

According to the official notification, candidates applying for Executive posts should not be more than 28 years of age as on December 1, 2019. For other posts, maximum age limit is 28-30 years. There is a relaxation in age limit for reserved category candidates.