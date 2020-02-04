DMRC Recruitment 2020: Admit card released; Check details

Schedule for online test- February 17,18,19,20,21,23,26. (Reuters image/ File)

DMRC Recruitment: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has released the hall ticket/ admit card for the upcoming recruitment exam. The vacancy has been listed for several posts. The examination is scheduled to take place from February 17, 2020, to February 26, 2020. The interested candidates who had already applied for the recruitment exam, need to visit the official website of the DMRC at delhimetrorail.com.

Important dates-

Schedule for online test- February 17,18,19,20,21,23,26.

Vacancy details-

The vacancies have been listed for the following posts-

Assistant Manager/ Electrical

Assistant Manager/ S&T

Assistant Manager/ Civil

Assistant Manager/ Operations

Assistant Manager/ Architect

Assistant Manager/ Traffic

Assistant Manager/ Stores

Assistant Manager/ Finance

Assistant Manager/ Legal

Junior Engineer/ Electrical

Junior Engineer/ Electronics

Junior Engineer/ Civil

Junior Engineer/ Environment

Junior Engineer/ Stores

Fire Inspector

Architect Assistant

Assistant Programmer

Legal Assistant

Customer Relations Assistant

Accounts Assistant

Stores Assistant

Assistant/CC

Office Assistant

Stenographer

Maintainer/ Electrician

Maintainer/ Electronic Mechanic

Maintainer/ Fitter and others.

Know how to download admit card/ hall ticket-

(1) The interested candidates who have already applied for the job need to visit the official website of the DMRC at delhimetrorail.com.

(2) After visiting the homepage, the candidates are advised to click on the ‘Careers’ link.

(3) A new page will appear on the screen, where one needs to click on Advertisement number-DMRC/HR/Rectt./I/2019.

(4) After this, click on Applicant Login.

(5) Finally, download your admit card and save it.

(6) Take a print out or hard copy of the same in colour format.

The DMRC has also clarified that no hall ticket/ admit card will be dispatched through the post.

In a notification, the DMRC said that the examination will be conducted in shifts at the scheduled time mentioned in the admit cards.

“The examination will be conducted in shifts at the scheduled time mentioned in E-Admit Cards. Candidates have to report at least 01 hours before commencement of test for biometric registration at test centres. No entry would be allowed after Gate Closure timing for that particular shift,” the notification reads.