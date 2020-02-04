DMRC Recruitment 2020: Admit card released; Check details

Candidates have to report at least 01 hours before commencement of test for biometric registration at test centres, said DMRC in a notification.
DMRC Recruitment: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has released the hall ticket/ admit card for the upcoming recruitment exam. The vacancy has been listed for several posts. The examination is scheduled to take place from February 17, 2020, to February 26, 2020. The interested candidates who had already applied for the recruitment exam, need to visit the official website of the DMRC at delhimetrorail.com.
Important dates-
Schedule for online test- February 17,18,19,20,21,23,26.
Vacancy details-
The vacancies have been listed for the following posts-
Assistant Manager/ Electrical
Assistant Manager/ S&T
Assistant Manager/ Civil
Assistant Manager/ Operations
Assistant Manager/ Architect
Assistant Manager/ Traffic
Assistant Manager/ Stores
Assistant Manager/ Finance
Assistant Manager/ Legal
Junior Engineer/ Electrical
Junior Engineer/ Electronics
Junior Engineer/ Civil
Junior Engineer/ Environment
Junior Engineer/ Stores
Fire Inspector
Architect Assistant
Assistant Programmer
Legal Assistant
Customer Relations Assistant
Accounts Assistant
Stores Assistant
Assistant/CC
Office Assistant
Stenographer
Maintainer/ Electrician
Maintainer/ Electronic Mechanic
Maintainer/ Fitter and others.
Know how to download admit card/ hall ticket-
(1) The interested candidates who have already applied for the job need to visit the official website of the DMRC at delhimetrorail.com.
(2) After visiting the homepage, the candidates are advised to click on the ‘Careers’ link.
(3) A new page will appear on the screen, where one needs to click on Advertisement number-DMRC/HR/Rectt./I/2019.
(4) After this, click on Applicant Login.
(5) Finally, download your admit card and save it.
(6) Take a print out or hard copy of the same in colour format.
The DMRC has also clarified that no hall ticket/ admit card will be dispatched through the post.
In a notification, the DMRC said that the examination will be conducted in shifts at the scheduled time mentioned in the admit cards.
“The examination will be conducted in shifts at the scheduled time mentioned in E-Admit Cards. Candidates have to report at least 01 hours before commencement of test for biometric registration at test centres. No entry would be allowed after Gate Closure timing for that particular shift,” the notification reads.
