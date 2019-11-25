DMRC recruitment 2019: Multiple vacancies with salary upto Rs 1 lakh, check details here

DMRC recruitment 2019: Candidates interested can apply on the official website for the positions available.

DMRC recruitment 2019: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation is inviting eligible applications for the position of Manager. According to the DMRC, there are currently 12 openings for the position of Manager and Assistant Manager. Applicants who are interested in joining the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation can visit the official website delhimetrorail.com to apply for the vacant positions.

The candidate who gets selected for the position of Manager will get a salary of Rs 90,200 per month whereas people who get selected for the position of Assistant Manager will get a salary of Rs 70,180 per month.

DMRC recruitment 2019: Openings

Total number of positions vacant in DMRC recruitment 2019: 12

Positions available in DMRC recruitment 2019: Manager and Assistant Manager

DMRC recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria and Educational Qualifications

For the candidates who are applying for the DMRC recruitment 2019, it is important to note that they will require 60 percent marks in Electrical Engineering from a university or institute recognised by the government of India.

The candidates applying for DMRC recruitment 2019 will have to be under 60 years of age. It is important to note that people who come under the reserved category will enjoy the benefit of enjoying one year of relaxation in age as compared to others.

DMRC recruitment 2019: Salary

Candidates who are applying for the position of the Assistant Managers will get a salary of Rs 70,180 per month.

Candidates applying for the position of a manager in DMRC will get a salary of Rs Rs 90,200 per month.

Candidates interested in working with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation should remember they will get a job only on the basis of Personal interview, knowledge, and skill.

It is important to note that applications for the openings in DMRC recruitment 2019 can only be excepted by speed post only as applying online for Delhi Metro Rail Corporation recruitment 2019 is not an option.