DMRC Recruitment 2019: Last date extended to January 20 — Apply now at delhimetrorail.com for 1495 posts

Those who are interested need to apply online through the official website of DMRC at — delhimetrorail.com.

DMRC Recruitment 2019-2020: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) invited application for several vacancies last year, the process of which was scheduled to be closed today on January 13, 2020. However, the last date has been extended to January 20, 2020.

Through DMRC Recruitment 2019 notice, Delhi Metro invited applications for 1493 vacant posts in various executive and non-executive posts in regular and contractual modes.

DMRC Vacancy Details:

Executive category posts: 60

Non-executive posts: 929

Executive posts on contractual basis: 106

Non-executive contractual basis: 398

DMRC Recruitment: Exam Pattern

The recruitment exam will have two papers — I and II. Paper I will be of 1.5 hours and have 120 multiple-choice questions. Paper II will have 60 questions of 45 marks.

The merit list will be brought out on the basis of the marks obtained in both the papers.

DMRC Recruitment: How to apply online

Step 1: Visit the official website of DMRC — delhimetrorail.com

Step 2: Go to the ‘careers’ tab on the website

Step 3: Click on ‘new registration’ next to notification reading ‘DMRC/HR/Rectt./I/2019’

Step 4: Register and Fill up the form with relevant details

Step 5: Upload documents and Make payment

Step 6: Keep a printout of the application form for future reference

DMRC Recruitment 2019-20: Application Fee

Candidates can apply for more than one post, but in that case, they will have to pay for every post applied. Candidates belonging to UR, EWS, OBC category will have to pay an application fee of Rs. 500. For SC, ST, PWD candidates, the application fee is Rs. 250.

DMRC vacancy 2020: Age limit

According to the official notification, candidates applying for Executive posts should not be more than 28 years of age as on December 1, 2019. For other posts, the maximum age limit is 28-30 years. There is a relaxation in age limit for reserved category candidates as per government norms.