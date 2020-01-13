DMRC Recruitment 2019: Last date extended to January 20 — Apply now at delhimetrorail.com for 1495 posts

Through DMRC Recruitment 2019 notice, Delhi Metro invited applications for 1493 vacant posts in various executive and non-executive posts in regular and contractual modes.
DMRC Recruitment 2019-2020: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) invited application for several vacancies last year, the process of which was scheduled to be closed today on January 13, 2020. However, the last date has been extended to January 20, 2020.
Those who are interested need to apply online through the official website of DMRC at — delhimetrorail.com.
DMRC Vacancy Details:
Executive category posts: 60
Non-executive posts: 929
Executive posts on contractual basis: 106
Non-executive contractual basis: 398
DMRC Recruitment: Exam Pattern
The recruitment exam will have two papers — I and II. Paper I will be of 1.5 hours and have 120 multiple-choice questions. Paper II will have 60 questions of 45 marks.
The merit list will be brought out on the basis of the marks obtained in both the papers.
DMRC Recruitment: How to apply online
Step 1: Visit the official website of DMRC — delhimetrorail.com
Step 2: Go to the ‘careers’ tab on the website
Step 3: Click on ‘new registration’ next to notification reading ‘DMRC/HR/Rectt./I/2019’
Step 4: Register and Fill up the form with relevant details
Step 5: Upload documents and Make payment
Step 6: Keep a printout of the application form for future reference
DMRC Recruitment 2019-20: Application Fee
Candidates can apply for more than one post, but in that case, they will have to pay for every post applied. Candidates belonging to UR, EWS, OBC category will have to pay an application fee of Rs. 500. For SC, ST, PWD candidates, the application fee is Rs. 250.
DMRC vacancy 2020: Age limit
According to the official notification, candidates applying for Executive posts should not be more than 28 years of age as on December 1, 2019. For other posts, the maximum age limit is 28-30 years. There is a relaxation in age limit for reserved category candidates as per government norms.
