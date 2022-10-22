Diwali gift! PM Modi launches Rozgar Mela, distributes appointment letters to 75000 candidates

Just two days before Diwali, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Rozgar Mela on Saturday. It was a recruitment drive for 10 lakh personnel. Via video conferencing, PM launched the event and during the ceremony, appointment letters were handed to more than 75,000 newly inducted appointees. He also addressed the appointees on the occasion.

This was a significant step forward toward fulfilling the continuous commitment of the Modi government to providing job opportunities for the youth and ensuring the welfare of the citizens of India. As per the directions of PM Modi, all ministries and departments are working towards filling up existing vacancies against sanctioned posts in Mission Mode.

The recruits are selected from across India. They will join 38 Ministries/Departments of the Government of India (GOI). At various levels, the appointees will join the government like Group – A, Group – B (Gazetted), Group – B (Non-Gazetted), and Group – C. The posts on which appointments are being made include Income Tax Inspectors, Central Armed Force Personnel, Sub Inspector, LDC, Steno, Constable, PA, and MTS, among others.

These recruitments are being done in Mission Mode by ministries and departments either by themselves or through recruiting agencies such as Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), and Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). For expeditious recruitment, selection processes have been not only simplified but also made tech-enabled.

In a related but separate development, in September 2022 labour market conditions improved substantially in India, and the unemployment rate dropped from 8.3 per cent in August to 6.4 per cent. In the past four years, this is the lowest unemployment rate recorded in the country. Nearly 10 million jobs got added during the month. In rural areas of the country, the unemployment rate declined to 5.8% from 7.7% in August. In urban areas, it stood at 7.7%, lower than 9.6% in the previous month.

Interestingly, opposition parties are constantly targeting the Modi government for rising unemployment in India.