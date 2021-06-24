Disrupted education system & reduced job opportunities: Impact of Covid-19 pandemic on higher education

Webinars became a normal method for sharing expertise among students and academicians around the globe facing similar issues.

By Mrs. Parul Uppal,

Who would have thought staying at home could be disrupting our lives to this extent. Since the onset of coronavirus, students are staying at home and continuing their educational life from a single place. This has caused a downward spiral in their learning curve. To fight this, different schools are using different kinds of mediums to impart education to their students so that their learning doesn’t come to a halt.

An institution plays a very important role in the holistic development of the students. Children staying near their peers and teachers mold their personality and help them to learn new aspects and grow in their lives.

Colleges and universities are the final steps before entering professional life.

A student is blasted with knowledge and exposure on and off-campus during which gives them hands-on experience about the field they are talking about.

In India, about 32 crore learners stopped going to schools/colleges and all educational activities are at a halt.

Impact on Higher Education

Disrupted education system: –

The institutions got closed with the ceasing of educational activities and created many challenges for the stakeholders. Activities like admission, examinations, entrance tests, competitive examinations conducted by universities are postponed. The primary challenge was to continue the teaching-learning process when students, faculties, and staff could no longer be physically present on the campuses. The obvious solution for the institutions was to depend on online teaching & learning. However, within a relatively short time, higher education institutions have been able to provide support to the students through online mediums. Covid-19 has accelerated adoption of digital technologies to deliver education. It encouraged all teachers and students to become more technology savvy. The institutions have also started conducting orientation programs, inductions and counseling classes with the help of virtual conferencing tools like Google Meet, Skype, and YouTube live, Facebook live, etc. to provide support services to the students. This initiative has taken to create an effective online environment of teaching learning and to create motivation among students for online activities. The teachers and students improved the use of electronic media for sharing information through WhatsApp, Google Drive, Telegram, Twitter etc.

Impact on Academic and Professional Development: –

The pandemic has given academicians much time to improve their theoretical research work and get acquainted with technological methods. Webinars became a normal method for sharing expertise among students and academicians around the globe facing similar issues. They could get much time to concentrate on professional development by doing more and more research

Severely affected the educational assessment system: –

Most of the external examinations have been postponed and almost all the internal assessments have been canceled, which harms students’ learning capabilities.

Many institutions have been managing the internal assessments through online mode using different digital tools but the postponement of the external assessments has a direct impact on the educational and occupational future. This uncertainty has created anxiety among students as they are stuck in the same class. Similarly, many students who had appeared in final/board examinations will suffer in the future as their college exams are canceled which might also affect their college admission process in India and abroad.

Reduced employment opportunities: –

Many entrance tests and job recruitments got canceled which created a negative impact in the life of students of higher education and those who have been preparing for years. In India, there are no recruitments in Government sector and fresh graduates are under pressure of fearing withdrawal of job offers from corporate sectors because of the pandemic situation. With this increase in unemployment, many students might withdraw from higher education and begin their professional journey too early.

The pandemic has both positive and negative sides but in the education sector, it has impacted students and teachers heavily. Many of them have quit studying because of financial constraints whereas many teachers are suffering from financial plight.

(The author is Co-Founder, Inkclic. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the Financial Express Online.)