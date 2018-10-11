Directorate of Education, Manipur Recruitment 2018: Application invited for 413 posts – Check details here

The minimum age need for these jobs is 18.

Manipur’s Directorate of Education has issued notification for a number of posts. Those looking to apply may do so through prescribed format on or before October 25.

Dates to remember

Last date to apply: October 25

Vacancy Details

Multi Tasking Staff: 413 positions

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for these posts must have passed HSLC/Matriculate from Institute/Board recognised by the government. He/she must also be a domicile of Manipur.

Age Limit

The minimum age need for these jobs is 18, while the maxim age required is 38 years.

Pay Scale

Selected candidates will get pay scale of Rs 4440-7440+ Grade pay of Rs. 1300 per month.

How to Apply

Those looking to apply may apply through the prescribed format on or before October 25. The person must send the applications along with other required documents to Director of Education (S), Manipur.