‘Digital Transformation has changed the world’

By Prachi

Digital transformation has changed our worlds and how Technology is the king and businesses are looking for efficient ways to not just upskill the present manpower but also hire the right talent. Ms Archana Jayaraj, Director, Partnerships and Talent, APAC, Wiley Edge- Wiley’s talent development solution spoke to Prachi on the trend and more. Following are excerpts:

Do you think that the increasing focus on digital transformation has disrupted the job and talent market?

Many organisations are coming to realise the potential of digital transformation and are willing to undertake tech-backed innovations across banking, sales, supply chain, communications, manufacturing, product development, R&D, and more. This in turn, is creating a demand for skilled tech talent who have the right acumen to support the evolving business needs and requirements. Unlike the old days where acquiring a degree was enough to land a job, the modern era demands proficiency in in-demand skills. In the war for tech-savvy talent, both public and private enterprises are trying to attract and retain skilled workforces that will set their organisation up for success. This is less a disruption than a significant change in how the job and talent market operates in India and across the globe.

Also Read: IT hiring remains under pressure in December

How would you define the reality of the current skill or the talent ecosystem?

The last decade has brought rapid advancements and the introduction of new cutting-edge technologies, including Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, and the Internet of Things. The global pandemic further accelerated the adoption and penetration of technology across sectors. However, there are major skills gaps in the existing as well as entry-level workforces due to which organisations are struggling in adapting to the rapid technological innovations.

According to a report by McKinsey & Company, as many as 375 million workers globally may need to change occupations in the next decade to successfully meet the expectations and needs of evolving industries and sectors. In India, a survey conducted by the National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) revealed that more than 50% of Indian professionals will have to upskill themselves to match the changing dynamics across industries.

In a push towards a digital-first economy, businesses are constantly looking for high-performing, efficient, and digital natives for their workforces. However, a persistent shortage of skills and trained talent are acting as major bottlenecks. With Wiley’s talent development solution, Wiley Edge, we are addressing these challenges by bridging the skills and talent gaps that exist in the global employment market.

You mentioned Wiley’s talent development solution, Wiley Edge. How is Wiley Edge helping the cause of bridging the existing skills or the talent gap?

Wiley’s talent development solution, Wiley Edge, helps corporations close widening skills and talent gaps in the labour market. We provide employers with a distinct edge in utilizing emerging talent by harnessing a hire-train-deploy model. We partner with universities to discover potential talent, equip them with in-demand skill sets to meet the highly specific needs of individual corporations and recruit them in Fortune 500 Companies. After spending 3-12 weeks at the Wiley Edge Academy, university graduates are deployed to one of Wiley’s corporate clients for 12-24 months, after which they transition into full-time roles with the hard, soft, and company-specific skills needed to succeed.

Wiley’s client list includes many of the world’s largest and most respected corporations.

We also help corporations unlock the potential within their existing workforces through upskilling and reskilling programs that create the skilled talent they need while enhancing employee retention and recruitment efforts — a need that has grown more acute during macro employment trends like the ‘Great Resignation’ and the ‘Great Reshuffle’.

What kind of growth and expansion have you witnessed, globally and in India?

Wiley Edge is a global industry-leading talent development solution from Wiley. We work directly with employers across North America, UK, Europe, and APAC to address their talent, skilling, upskilling and re-skilling needs.

Also Read: Remittances rose 12% to $100 billion in 2022: Sitharaman

Since our acquisition by Wiley in January 2020, we have tripled our portfolio of corporate partners and quadrupled the number of active placements in technology, business, and banking roles with multinational corporations. We have placed over 3000 entry-level graduates in companies across the globe. We have also re-skilled employees working across sectors such as banking, investment, technology, finance etc.

Corporate talent development is now a major growth driver for Wiley, driven by the success of our unique services that help corporations fill their big talent gaps rapidly and reliably.

At Wiley Edge, we are focused on expanding access to high-demand jobs for people of diverse backgrounds by exposing them to opportunities they might not otherwise see and training them to succeed in those jobs and their careers.

To help companies diversify their technology teams, we recruit graduates from historically underrepresented backgrounds and communities. For instance, in India, we make deliberate efforts to include underprivileged talent from tier 2 and tier 3 regions and first-generation graduates. We provide them with a springboard to find lucrative opportunities. Given the underrepresentation of women in technology, we are also making consistent efforts to enable women to enter in-demand tech careers. We are helping organisations develop the most diverse, balanced, and inclusive talent pool.

What kind of response are you seeing for Wiley Edge in the global market? What is your future plan for Wiley Edge?

In today’s fast-moving digital economy, organizations require skilled tech talent that can hit the ground running and have long-term impact. Wiley Edge gives a meaningful edge to both its corporate partners as well as emerging talent, by using the power of education to connect great people to great 21st-century jobs.

At Wiley, we are committed to finding innovative ways to help fill the gap between education and employment and shape the workforces of tomorrow.

Author is an Independent journalist.

Disclaimer: Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of Financial Express Online. Reproducing this content without permission is prohibited.