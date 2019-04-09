Differently abled people require different skills: Here’s what they can learn

These jaw-gripping figures generate a cause of concern.

By Prashant Agarwal

HRD Minister Satyapal Singh stated that out of the 12 million disabled children in our country, only 1% takes education. About 63.66 percent of the differently abled population is jobless, compared to the 60.21 percent employment in rural and urban areas. These jaw-gripping figures generate a cause of concern. Most likely, the resolution for these marginalized groups could be the resurgence of education that would target in obtaining social evolution, social justice and equity in the society.

According to the 2011 census, the lowest literacy rate among the differently abled individuals is reported from Arunachal Pradesh (38.75%) followed by Rajasthan (40.16%). There are several courses available where they can get employment or start a startup business by just participating in it.

1. Digital Marketing: Internet has built its noteworthy buzz and influencing on marketing approach worldwide. Most of businesses are digital today and small traders also opt for virtual market for increasing their product value by joining digital and social media. Differently abled students can see a profit-making career as a digital marketer after finishing 10+2.

2. Mobile Repairing: A Cisco Report stated that Smartphone users are supposedly going to double by 2022 and can reach to 829 million users. Refurbished Smartphone market which is currently being organised and but still driven by local brick & mortar retailers is also coming themselves online. Flipkart, Amazon, InstaCash, Quikr and some NGOs like Narayan Seva Sansthan are offering the vocational course to differently abled. This course can be done post 10+2.

3. Web development: Small and new entrepreneurial ventures are expanding in the prospering Indian economy where startups and established businesses need to have online presence for more revenue benefits. Now in India, numerous institutes are providing web development courses. These courses necessitate creativity skills and passion for the course for better employment in the industry and setting up startups.

4. IoT and AI Skills: New technology brings new hurdles in front of every business and startup. New technology is constantly needed for the betterment of the organization, which is why every big organization is adopting AI at work and target consumers. There are numerous colleges and institutes now teaching IoT and AI skills to students.

5. Communication management: This program‘s focal point is effective communication strategies used by professionals in public relations, advocacy, and negotiation. Aspiring students and starters learn ways to utilize new communication technology, for example websites, e-mail, and social media.

(The author is president of Narayan Seva Sansthan, a non-profit organization serving differently able and underprivileged individuals. Views are personal.)