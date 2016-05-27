Delhi University undergraduate admissions delayed, to begin from June 1

Admissions to undergraduate courses at Delhi University will begin from June 1 after a delay of over a week from the usual schedule and for the first time the process will be completely online.

While there is no clarity yet on the admission policy for the upcoming session, the varsity has announced that the application process will be fully online including submission of the documents unlike previous years when both online and offline applications were accepted.

“The university will be completing registration of PhD, MPhil, Postgraduate and Undergraduate courses based on entrance examination on May 31. The varsity will be launching registration of UG courses immediately after that on June 1,” DU Registrar Tarun Das said in an official statement.

“The eligible candidates are informed that the registration process will be completely online including sports, Extra Curricular Activities (ECA), Kashmiri Migrants and Defence category. The candidates will also be required to upload their self-attested documents online,” he added.

Keeping mum over the admission norms for the session, which are announced every year much in advance, the Registrar said, “the details of the registration process and subsequent procedures will be available in the bulletin of information which will be uploaded online the same day”.

The university had constituted a 24-member committee, comprising deans from faculties of science, commerce and arts, nine college principals and members from the executive and academic councils, to formulate an admission policy.

Every year, the varsity announces the schedule as well as the admission policy for the ensuing session, at least a week before the process begins. However, there is no clarity yet whether or not the recommendations by the admission committee have been approved by the Vice Chancellor.

Some of the lose threads on which students and parents are confused include whether the process will the concession to girl candidates by some colleges, formula for calculation of best four percentage, centralised trials for admissions under sports and Extra Curricular Activities (ECA) quota and number of cut-off lists, among others.

The question of whether or not minority institutions such as St Stephens and Jesus and Mary college will be part of the centralised process or not, is also yet to be answered by the DU authorities.

The admission committee had also recommended that the admissions will begin on May 28 and the registration process will be closed on June 16. However, the varsity has extended the process saying that the same will begin after the PG, MPhil and PhD admissions conclude.