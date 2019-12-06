Delhi University recruitment: Over 50 vacancies for Assistant Professor post in DU | Check details

Candidates applying for the posts should have a master’s degree in the relevant discipline with at least 55 per cent marks.

Delhi University Assistant Professor Recruitment: Delhi University has invited application for several vacancies for the post of Assistant Professor. All the vacancies are in Hindu College, affiliated to the University of Delhi. The vacancies are posted on the official website of the college — hinducollege.ac.in or colrec.du.ac.in.

A total of 52 vacant posts are there in various departments of the university. The interested candidates should apply before December 30, 2019.

The selection of the assistant professors will be done on the basis of their teaching experience, research publication and marks obtained in academics — these criteria will contain 10 marks, six marks and 84 marks respectively. However, relaxation will be provided to the SC, ST candidates as per government norms.

A merit list will be created based on these criteria, following which the shortlisted candidates will be called in for an interview.

Delhi University Recruitment 2019: Vacancy Details:

Total number of vacant posts: 52 (Botany: 3, Chemistry: 5, Commerce: 2, Economics: 1, English: 5, Environmental Studies: 1, Hindi: 3, History: 5, Mathematics: 4, Philosophy: 2, Physics: 8, Political Science: 2, Sanskrit: 2, Sociology: 1, Statistics: 3, Zoology: 4)

Delhi University Assistant Professor Vacancy: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of DU — colrec.du.ac.in/index.php/site/index

Step 2: Register yourself, if you have not registered already

Step 3: Fill in the form with relevant details

Step 4: Submit the form, and take a print out future reference

Delhi University Recruitment: Educational Eligibility:

Candidates applying for the posts should have a master’s degree in the relevant discipline with at least 55 per cent marks. Along with that, they are also required to have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET). Candidates who have not qualified NET, but have a PhD degree from a foreign University/ Institution that is ranked among the top 500 in the world, can also apply.

The general category candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 500, while SC, ST and women candidates are exempted from paying any application fee.

Those who get selected through all the selection rounds will be given a monthly remuneration of Rs 57,700.