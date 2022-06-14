Delhi University Recruitment 2022: Applications invited for 148 Assistant Professors posts – How to apply

In good news for a large number of interested candidates, Delhi University’s Ramjas College has invited applications to fill up 148 posts of Assistant Professors. While the last date to apply is July 2, 2022, candidates may submit their applications online at the official website colrec.du.ac.in.

The application has also been invited through Employment News dated June 11, 2022. Applications have been invite for departments including Chemistry (3), Botany (6), Computer Science (1), Economics (9), Commerce (9), Electronics (3), English (6), Hindi (8), History (7), Mathematics (11), Philosophy (4), Physical Education (2), Physics (11), Sanskrit (3) and Zoology (9).

Here’s how candidates may apply for the above-said posts:

*Candidates may first log in to the official website colrec.du.ac.in.

*Now, they may open the Delhi University Assistant Professor Recruitment page.

*After this, candidates are required to register and fill in the online application form .

*They can now submit all required documents.

*Candidates can now pay their application fees.

*They may also take out a print out for future use.

It may be noted that while the application fee for Unreserved/Other Backward Class/ Economically Weaker Section is Rs 500, candidates from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) have been exempted from the same.

Candidates may also find the details regarding publications, qualifications, screening guidelines, experience and indicative proforma, among others, from the official website. They may go through these details before submitting their application forms. In case of any addendum/ corrigendum, the same will be uploaded on the website of Ramjascollege.

Apart from Ramjas College, Delhi University’s Lakshmibai College has also invited applications to 104 assistant professors. While the application for the same was also published on June 11. 2022 edition of the Employment News, the last date to fill up the application is within two weeks from the date of the said published advertisement.