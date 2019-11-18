Delhi University Recruitment 2019: Hurry! Last date to apply nears- check salary, other details

Dates for exam is yet to be announced.

Delhi University Recruitment 2019: The Delhi University has issued a notification to hire assistant professors at various colleges. Those who wish to apply may note that the last date for the same for the posts of assistant professor is November 21. The university is looking to fill up 182 posts.

Of the 182 posts, the university is looking fill up 96 vacancies in Deshbandhu College and remaining 86 in Indraprashtha college for Women. For Deshbandhu College, candidates may apply at colrec.du.ac.in, while for Indraprastha College, candidates may apply at ipcollege.ac.in.

Eligibility criteria

Those looking to apply must at least have a master’s degree with at least 55 per cent marks apart from National Eligibility Test (NET) qualification or a PhD degree from a foreign university or any institute featuring in top 500 university rankings by QS.

Recruitment process

Candidates will first have to appear for a written test. Those candidates who secure 60 per cent in the test will be called for the interview. After this, the merit list with the total number of marks in the recruitment exam will be released. Dates for exam is yet to be announced.

Salary

Those who are elected will get a monthly salary of Rs 57,700.

How to apply

1. Candidates may visit the official website colrec.du.ac.in.

2. After this, a form will open.

3. Now, candidates may fill up details on the left-hand box

4. They may now click on the submit button in order to register.

5. Candidates may now log-in using registered id, fill the form, and then upload images.

