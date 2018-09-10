Delhi Transco Limited Recruitment: Check DLT Manager and Assistant Manager jobs

The Delhi Transco Limited has released jobs notification for the posts of Manager and Assistant Manager. The eligible candidates who want to apply for the post need to submit their application on or before September 30, 2018. There are 2 vacant posts for the managerial post and 5 for the posts of the assistant manager.

Eligibility Criteria:

The person applying for the Manager and Assistant Manager needs to have a CA or ICWA or MBA degree along with graduation.

Age limit:

The age limit for Manager is 40 years, whereas that of Assistant Manager is 28 years.

Experience:

Along with that, the Managers should have an experience of at least 10 years in the relevant field.

Assistant managers should have an experience of a minimum of 3 years.

The interested candidates need to send their application along with the necessary documents to Deputy Manager (HR-G), Delhi Transco Limited, 3rd Floor Shakti Sadan Building, Kotla Road, New Delhi- 110002 on or before 30 September 2018. The application fees for general and OBC is Rs. 500. One can also apply online for the job.