  • MORE MARKET STATS

Delhi to launch campaign for registration of construction workers with its welfare board

By: |
February 13, 2021 9:54 PM

The Welfare Board will organise special camps in nine districts to register the construction sector workers from February 15 to March 15, officials said.

Delhi welfare boardCurrently, around 52,000 construction workers including masons, electricians and painters are registered with the Board. Also, there are nearly 66,000 workers who have been registered but are yet to be verified, said an official of the Labour department.

The Delhi government will launch a month-long campaign from Monday for registration of construction workers with Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board to enable them to avail benefits of its schemes.

The Welfare Board will organise special camps in nine districts to register the construction sector workers from February 15 to March 15, officials said.

Related News

Currently, around 52,000 construction workers including masons, electricians and painters are registered with the Board. Also, there are nearly 66,000 workers who have been registered but are yet to be verified, said an official of the Labour department.

Labour inspectors have been deputed in each of the nine districts to boost registrations, he said.

A registration drive was launched in August last year but its outcome was not satisfactory due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. JOBS
  3. Delhi to launch campaign for registration of construction workers with its welfare board
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Govt launches Mahatma Gandhi National Fellowship with monthly stipend of up to Rs 60,000; check details
2UPSC CAPF 2020: Detailed Application Form released, check last date, other details
3IAF Group C Recruitment 2021: Indian Air Force invites applications for 255 vacancies – check details