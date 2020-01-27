Delhi Subordinate Staff Selection Board Recruitment 2020: DSSSB invites applications for 297 posts; Check age limit, pay scale, other details

Selection procedure of candidates comprises of Tier I and Tier II exams.

Delhi Subordinate Staff Selection Board Recruitment 2020: The Delhi Subordinate Staff Selection Board (DSSSB) has issued a notification for 297 vacancies. The application process will start from January 28, and the last date to apply is February 27. Candidates can find the details of the vacancies on DSSSB’s advertisement and apply at the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in

The Board is looking to fill up a total of 297 posts. While the Tier I will only be for shortlisting of candidates, applicants will be selected on the basis of marks they obtain in the Tier II exam. While for every correct answer candidates will be awarded 1 mark, 0.25 marks will be deducted in case of a wrong answer.

Selection procedure:

Selection procedure of candidates comprises of Tier I and Tier II exams. After this, a skill test will be held. Except for language paper, other exams will be held in English and Hindi. The syllabus of the exam will consist of general intelligence and reasoning ability, general awareness, arithmetical and numerical ability, English language and comprehension and Hindi language and comprehension.

Qualification:

The education qualification of candidates vary depending on posts they are applying for.

Age limit:

While the minimum age of candidates is set at 18, the age limit of the upper age has been capped at 27 years.

Pay grade:

Those candidates who are selected will get the pay scale at the grade level of B and C positions.