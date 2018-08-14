​​​
  3. Delhi Safdarjung Hospital Recruitment: 991 vacancies released for the post of Nursing Officers

The Safdarjung Hospital of Delhi has released a notification stating that they will be recruiting 991 Nursing Officers.

The Safdarjung Hospital of Delhi has released a notification stating that they will be recruiting 991 Nursing Officers. The official notification has not been released yet, however, it will be available from August 16, 2018.

The candidate will have to be a minimum of 18 years of age or a maximum 35 years of age and should have a graduate or diploma degree in General Nursing Midwifery or Nursing. They will also have to go through a screening process including a written exam and Personal Interview.

Application fees for general candidates are Rs 500 and for OBC candidates it is Rs 250. However, no application fee will be charged from SC, ST and persons with disabilities. The last date of application is on 15th September. 2018. Visit https://vmmc-sjh.nic.in for more information.

Number of Posts: 991

Last Date of Application: 15th September. 2018.

Application Fees:

Rs 500 for General Candidates

Rs 250 for OBC Candidates

Free for SC/ ST/ Physically Disabled candidates

