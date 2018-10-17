Delhi Police Vacancy 2018: Apply Now! Application Process for Constable post ending soon at delhipolice.nic.in, check details

Delhi Police Recruitment 2018: A total of 130 posts are on offer to interested and eligible candidates. (IE)

Delhi Police Vacancy 2018: The Application process for the post of Constable (both male and female) will end soon, candidates who are yet to apply can do so now. A total of 130 posts are on offer to interested and eligible candidates. Candidates should note that there is note online application for this post, they will have to fill an offline form and send it to the Delhi Police Information Centre located at 10thAP Bn. Kahilipara, PS -Dispur, District -Kamrup (M), Guwahati. The applications can also be sent at Chairman Recruitment Board: Delhi Police C/o -Commandant 10thAP Bn, Kahilipara.Guest House No. 2PO -Bongshar (Kahilipara), District -Kamrup (M)Guwahati –781034.

Listed below are the details that candidates should note.

Delhi Police Vacancy 2018: Post details-

Constable (Exe) –Male: 87 posts

Constable (Exe) – Female: 43 posts

Delhi Police Vacancy 2018: Pay Scale-

PB-1 Rs. 5200-20200/-+ Grade Pay Rs. 2000/-and other allowances as admissible.(Level-3 as per 7th CPC).

Delhi Police Vacancy 2018: Eligibility Criteria-

Candidates should have cleared 10+2 from a recognised institution.

The candidate should be in a sound state of health, free from defect, deformity or disease. Both eyes should have a vision 6/12 (without glasses) and shall be free from colour blindness.

Delhi Police Vacancy 2018: Exam Pattern-

The Paper will have 100 objective type questions, candidates should complete the same in 90 minutes. The objective type questions will be on General Knowledge/Current Affairs, Reasoning and Numerical Ability. It will be made available both in English and Hindi.

Delhi Police Vacancy 2018: Important Points-

1. The application form should be filled up in “ENGLISH” only with a Blue ballpoint pen.

2. The applicant should affix a recent coloured passport size photo.

3. Applicants will have to deposit a fee of Rs. 300/- as application fees.

4. Applicants must enclose a self-addressed (in English only) envelope (8 inch by 5 inch) along with the filled up application form.