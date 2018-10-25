Delhi Police Vacancy 2018: Application date for Constable posts ending soon at delhipolice.nic.in; check detail now

  1. Home
Delhi Police Vacancy 2018: The application process to apply for constable posts in Delhi Police is ending soon at delhipolice.nic.in.

Delhi Police Vacancy 2018: The application process to apply for constable posts in Delhi Police is ending soon at delhipolice.nic.in. Candidates who wish to apply for the posts on offer have a few days left to do so. As the application process is offline, candidates need to hurry and grab the applications now and fill them up before the last date. A total of 130 constable posts are up for grabs for Constables (Executive) posts. Mentioned below are the details that can help candidates fill their applications.

Delhi Police Vacancy 2018: Picks your applications from-

1. Delhi Police Information Centre located at10th AP Bn. Kahilipara, PS -Dispur, District -Kamrup (M), Guwahati.
2. Website of Assam Police (assampolice.gov.in)
3. All district police headquarters
4. Offices of DMs of all districts of Assam
5. News paper advertisement
6. Typed/Photocopied application form, as per format published in the local newspapers or on the website of Assam Police

Delhi Police Vacancy 2018: Pay Scale-

PB-1 Rs. 5200-20200/- + Grade Pay Rs. 2000/- and other allowances as admissible. (Level-3 as per 7th CPC).

Delhi Police Vacancy 2018: Send your filled in applications to

Chairman Recruitment Board: Delhi Police
C/o -Commandant 10th AP Bn, Kahilipara.
Guest House No. 2
PO -Bongshar (Kahilipara), District -Kamrup (M)
Guwahati –781034

Last date to send in application forms on or before October 30, 2018.

Delhi Police Vacancy 2018: Post details-

1. Constable (Exe) –Male: 87 posts
2. Constable (Exe) – Female: 43 posts

