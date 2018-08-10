Delhi Police recruitment: MHA seriously considering recruitment of 4,000 personnel, says Rajnath Singh

Saying that Delhi Police has registered significant improvement in the past four years, Singh lauded it for bringing down heinous crimes in the city.

Delhi Police requires more personnel and a proposal for recruitment on more than 4,000 posts is under serious consideration, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said today. Saying that Delhi Police has registered significant improvement in the past four years, Singh lauded it for bringing down heinous crimes in the city. “Delhi Police requires more force. A proposal for recruitment of over 4,000 personnel is under serious consideration of the ministry,” Singh said at an event to inaugurate a new office of DCP (southwest) and residential complex at Cantt police station.

The ministry has already sanctioned recruitment of 3,149 personnel for Delhi Police. Singh also launched an all-women SWAT unit of Delhi Police. The team will be deployed on the ground for Independence Day security. A demonstration to tackle terrorists by the women members of SWAT was displayed during the event. The all-women unit will be sixth SWAT team of Delhi Police.

The home minister pointed that traffic management is a big challenge before the Delhi Police, saying the Home Ministry has given in-principle approval to artificial intelligence based Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS). He asked officers of the force to regularly review systems to ensure prompt women security arrangements in the city.

The home minister also warned Delhi Police personnel against meddling in land-related disputes. “Police does not need to play the role of judge in land matters. It is work of the courts.”

Delhi’s Lt Governor Anil Baijal said representation of women in Delhi Police should be scaled up to at least 30 per cent. Presently, the force has about 10 per cent women personnel.

In his address, Commissioner of Police Amulya Patnaik said new recruitment will help increasing ground presence of the force. He said the student cadet scheme, which has been started in southwest district, will be implemented across the city.