Delhi Police recruitment: Delhi Police invites applications for 5,846 constable posts; check eligibility and other details

Interested candidates can fill the online application process for sitting in the recruitment process on the official website of SSC- ssc.nic.in. (Representative image)

In the COVID-impacted job market, here is a good news for job aspirants. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) and Delhi Police have released advertisement for the post of constables. More than 5,846 vacancies in the police force which directly comes under the central government have been advertised this time. Interested candidates can fill the online application process for sitting in the recruitment process on the official website of SSC- ssc.nic.in.

Total number of vacancies:

Out of the total of 5,846 vacancies, posts have been bifurcated among the male constables, female constables, ex-servicemen and ex-servicemen commandos, job portal Jagran Josh reported. While a total of 3,433 posts have been earmarked for male candidates, 1,944 posts have been sanctioned for the female constable candidates. And, 226 and 243 posts have been reserved for the candidates belonging to the ex-serviceman category and the ex-serviceman commando category, respectively.

Eligibility

Candidates between the age of 18 and 25 and who have passed class XII are eligible to sit for the recruitment. All male candidates applying for the post must also ensure that they have a valid driving license (car and bike) till the time of their Physical Endurance and Measurement Test.

Important dates for application form and exam

The online application process has already commenced from August 1 and candidates have got time till September 7 after which the window for online application will get closed. Candidates will also need to deposit the online application fee charges for successfully completing their application form. A fee of Rs 100 will be charged from the candidates barring from female candidates as well as those candidates who belong to one of the reserved categories. The computer online test for the exam will be conducted between 27 November 2020 and 14 December 2020.

Recruitment process

A common entrance test will be conducted for the selection of the candidates out of the total number of applications. The test will be conducted by the SSC and Delhi Police in accordance with the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the two bodies. The entrance test will have 100 questions from three broad subject areas- General Knowledge/Current Affairs, Reasoning and functional knowledge of computers. The provision of negative marking has also been made for the exam and candidates will lose 0.25 marks for hitting an incorrect answer.

After the candidates have cleared the entrance test, they will have to clear the Physical Endurance and Measurement Test. The final stage for the selected candidates will be their Medical check-up after which they will be recommended for the job and undergo police training.