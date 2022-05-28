Delhi Police Recruitment 2022: Staff Selection Commission invites applications for head constable vacancies

Applications for the position of Head Constable (Ministerial) in the Delhi Police are out. Candidates that are eligible and interested can apply for the job via Delhi Police Department’s website, delhipolice.gov.in , or Staff Selection Commission’s (SSC) official website http://www.ssc.nic.in . The recruitment drive is for filling in 835 positions of which 276 positions are for female candidates, while 559 positions are for male candidates. The application deadline is June 16, 2022, and it will be a computer-based exam that will take place in September 2022. The exam will be conducted in both English and Hindi.



Delhi Police will be conducting Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT) and the salary will be at Pay Level 4 (Rs 25500-81100). Candidates applying for the position must be of age between 18 and 25 on January 1, 2022. Different reserved categories have relaxed age brackets.



In addition to the number of candidates selected as per the notified vacancies, a “reserve panel/additional list” of 15 per cent candidates (category-wise) will also be prepared by the Staff Selection Commission, which will be according to their merit, category-wise, and the same will be provided to Delhi Police in a sealed cover and will not be uploaded. There will be a “Reserve Panel” that will be valid for a period of two years till the next recruitment is advertised.