Delhi Police Recruitment 2019: Applications invited for these posts – check details

Delhi Police Recruitment 2019: In good news for those looking to work in Delhi Police, applications have been invited for posts of Constables (Executive). Those looking to apply are advised to do so through the official website. However, the date to apply and last date are yet to be announced. Candidates who are willing to apply must at least be a class 12th pass out from any board or institute recognised by the government. Also, those who are applying must be between the age group of 18-25 years of age. Selection of candidates will be done on the basis of objective-type Computer Based Examination with 100 questions that will carry 100 marks. The exam will be followed by physical endurance Test and physical measurement test. Applicants are suggested to keep a tab on the official website for information. Here are important dates Starting date to apply: Yet to be announced Last date to apply: Yet to be announced Vacancy details Constables (executive) Male Constables (executive) Female Educational qualification: Candidates looking to apply must at least have passed class 12 from any board or institute recognised by the government Age Limit: While the minimum age must be 18, maximum should be 25 years of age. Physical standards: For constables (executive) male, the height should be 170 cm (165 cm for ST), chest 81cm-85cm (76cm-80cm for ST). For constables (executive) female, the height should be 157 cm (155 cm for SC\/ST) Selection criteria Those candidates who apply will have to sit for a written test. It will be followed by physical endurance and measurement test. How to Apply Candidates may apply through the official website