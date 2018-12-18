Delhi Police Recruitment 2018: Exam dates changed for 707 MTS (Civilian) vacant posts at delhipolice.nic.in, check details

Delhi Police Recruitment 2018! (Photo: IE)

The Delhi Police recently released a notice stating that it has rescheduled the dates of its Multi-Tasking Staff (Civilian) posts at delhipolice.nic.in. Candidates who are registered to appear for the same need to note this piece of information immediately and act accordingly. This step has been taken by the exam authority due to administrative reasons. The MTS (Civilian) post recruitment exams that were earlier scheduled to take place from December 4, 2018 to December 24, 2018 will now be conducted between December 26 and January 9. Mentioned below are the dates that have been changed and the dates that will remain unchanged.

1. December 4, 2018 exam shifted to December 26

2. December 5 exam shifted to December 27

3. December 6 exam shifted to December 28

4. December 7 exam shifted to December 29

5. December 8 exam shifted to January 2, 2019

6. December 10 exam shifted to January 3

7. December 11 exam shifted to January 4

8. December 12 exam shifted to January 5

9. December 13 exam shifted to January 7

10. December 14 exam shifted to January 8

11. December 15 exam shifted to January 9

Rest of the exam dates on December 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22 and 24 remain unchanged. Candidates also need to note that the exam admits cards, time of exam and venues will remain the same.

Delhi Police recruitment 2018: Exam Pattern-