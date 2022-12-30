Delhi Police Head Constable Ministerial Result 2022 out at ssc.nic.in – Details Inside

Delhi Police Head Constable Ministerial Result 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the results of head constable ministerial in Delhi Police Exam 2022. The candidates who appeared in the Head Constable (Ministerial) Delhi Police Examination, 2022 from October 10 to 20 can download their results from the official website of SSC – ssc.nic.in, delhipolice.gov.in.

All shortlisted candidates are eligible to appear in the Physical Endurance and Measurement Test. The schedule of PE&MT will be communicated by Delhi Police in due course. Candidates have been advised to visit the website of Delhi Police (i.e. https://delhipolice.gov.in/ ) regarding the issue of Admission Certificates for the PE&MT.

Also, the notice released by the commission stating that SSC Head Constable 2022 Answer Keys will be uploaded on the website of the Commission from January 10 to 24, 2023. Marks of the qualified/ non-qualified candidates in CBE will be made available on the website of the Commission from January 10 to 24, 2023. Candidates may check their marks by logging in through their registered ID and password.

How to download Delhi Police Head Constable Ministerial Result 2022?

Go to the official website of SSC – ssc.nic.in

Click on the ‘Results’ tab

It will take you to a new page

Click on the notification link that reads ‘Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police Examination, 2022: Male Candidates qualified for PE&MT (List-I), Male (ESM) candidates qualified for PE&MT (List-II), Female Candidates qualified for PE&MT (List-III)’

It will take you to the new PDF

Check your roll numbers and save it for future reference

Candidates should note that the marks of qualified and non qualified candidates will be available from January 10 to 24. Candidates will be able to check Physical Endurance and Measurement Test date, answer keys, and marks on the official website of SSC or Delhi Police.