Delhi police head constable 2019 vacancy: Over 550 posts with salary up to Rs 81,100; Check details

Delhi police head constable recruitment 2019: The candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 100.

Delhi Police recruitment: The Delhi Police has invited applications for the recruitment to the post of head constable (ministerial). Willing individuals can apply by visiting the official website at delhipolice.nic.in. The last date to submit the application is November 13, 2019. The mode of application is online and the application forms sent in any other mode will be rejected. The vacancy has been listed for a total of 554 seats.

Delhi Police head constable recruitment 2019: Educational qualification

The interested candidate should have a minimum qualification of class 12 or equivalent from a recognised board or educational institution. The candidate should have a speed in English typing-30w.p.m. or Speed in Hindi typing- 25w.p.m.

Delhi Police recruitment: Age limit

The minimum age limit of interested individuals must be of 18 years as on July 01, 2019. However, the upper age limit is 25 years. There is a relaxation of age limitation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category as per rules and regulations of the government.

Delhi Police recruitment 2019: Application fee

The candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 100. As per the notification, the application fee is non-refundable.

Delhi Police head constable vacancy 2019: Salary

The candidates who get selected will be hired in a pay grade of level 4 or Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100. There will also be an admissible allowance from time to time. On appointment, the selected applicants will be entitled to the pension benefits as per the “New Restructured Defines Contributory Pension Scheme”.

Delhi Police vacancy 2019: Exam pattern

The interested applicants will have to go through 100 marks test followed by a physical endurance test, computer formatting test and typing test.

Delhi police recruitment 2019: Vacancy

The total number of vacancies is 554.

General category:- Male- 140; Female- 69

EWS:- Male- 37; Female- 18

OBC:- Male- 86; Female- 42

SC:- Male- 56; Female- 27

ST:- Male- 53; Female- 26

Apart from these, 10 per cent of the above-mentioned vacancies is reserved for the ex-servicemen as per the Government of India’s instructions. However, the personnel of Central Paramilitary Forces are not eligible to apply under Ex- Servicemen category.