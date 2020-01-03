Delhi Police Constable Vacancy 2020: Last date to apply ending soon at delhipolice.nic.in; check details

The last date to submit the application is January 27, 2020.

Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2020: Delhi Police is inviting applications for recruitment to several posts as ‘Head Constables (Assistant Wireless Operator / Tele-printer Operator)- Group C.’ The mode to fill the application form is online. The last date to apply is January 27, 2020. The interested applicants need to visit the official website at https://www.delhipolice.nic.in/ to apply.

Important dates-

Date of release of official notification- December 22, 2019

Last date to submit online application form- January 27, 2020

Vacancies–

A total of 649 candidates will be recruited for the job. The post

General- 223

EWS- 65

OBC- 153

SC- 126

ST- 82

Application fee-

An application fee of Rs 100 is required to pay online. However, the candidates belonging to SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen and Women candidates are exempted from paying any exam fee.

Salary-

On selection, the candidates will get a Pay Matrix of Level-4 (Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100) per month. The newly recruited candidates are also entitled to the pension benefits as per the ‘New Restructured Defined Contributory Pension Scheme’ applicable for the new entrants to the Central Government Services with effect from 01.01.2004

Age criteria-

The age of the willing applicants should be between 18 to 27 years as on 01.07.2019. However, there are some relaxation for candidates belonging to reserved category. For OBC candidates, the upper age limit is 30 years. For SC/ST candidates, the maximum age limit is 32 years.

Educational qualification-

The interested applicants must have qualified the higher secondary examination i.e. 10+2 from a recognised board with Science and Mathematics as subjects. Apart from this, the candidates having a National Trade Certificate (NTC) in the trade of Mechanic-Cum-Operator Electronic Communication System.

Professional requirement-

The interested applicants must have an English word processing speed -1000 key depressions in 15 minutes and must know basic computer functions such as- opening/closing of PC, printing, MS office, saving and modification in typed text, paragraph setting and numbering etc.

For more details, the candidates are advised to visit- https://www.delhipolice.nic.in/