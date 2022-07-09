SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver Recruitment 2022: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the notification for Constable (Driver)-Male in Delhi Police. Interested candidates can submit their applications online at ssc.nic.in. The last date for submission of online applications is July 29, till 23.00hrs.

Delhi Police Constable Driver Recruitment 2022: Check Vacancy, Eligibility, Selection Criteria & Other Details



A total of 1411 vacancies are to be recruited through this recruitment process. Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Computer Based Examination, Physical Endurance & Measurement Test (PE&MT), Trade Test and Medical Examination of the recommended candidates. Candidates who will be appointed for the said posts will get a salary in Pay Level-3 (₹ 21700- 69100).

To apply for the said recruitment, the candidate must have 10+2 (Senior Secondary) passed or equivalent from a recognized Board and should be able to drive heavy vehicles with confidence. Candidates should have a valid driving license for Heavy Motor Vehicles and knowledge of maintenance of vehicles.

Candidates are advised to check education qualifications, age limit, and selection criteria carefully before submitting their online applications.

How to apply for Delhi Police Constable Driver Recruitment 2022?



1. Applications must be submitted in online mode only through the website of SSC Headquarters i.e. https://ssc.nic.in.

2. Candidates are required to first register themselves through OTR, then, they will be able to submit online applications.

3. Fill up the application form carefully and submit the application fee.

4. Preview the application form and click on submit button.

5. Download and take a printout of the Delhi Police Constable Driver Recruitment 2022 Online Application Form after final submission.

Delhi Police Constable Driver Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

⦁ Fee payable: ₹ 100/-

⦁ Women/SC/ST/EWS – exempted

Delhi Police Constable Driver Recruitment 2022: Tentative Vacancies of Constable (Driver)-Male