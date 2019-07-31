Delhi Judicial Service Exam 2019: Applications invited for these many posts – check at delhihighcourt.nic.in

Delhi Judicial Service Exam 2019: The exam will be conducted in two rounds

Delhi Judicial Service Exam 2019: The Delhi High Court has issued notification for a number of posts. Applications have been invited to fill up as many as 45 posts in Delhi Judicial Service through Delhi Judicial Service Exam 2019.

Those willing to apply may note that online application process is starting from August 2. Candidates who are eligible and are interested may apply for Delhi Judicial Service 2019 Exam on or before September 2. The exam will be conducted in two rounds i.e through preliminary exam and then through main exam. The prelim exam, which will be objective type, will be held on September 22.

Candidates willing to apply must fulfil the needed eligibility criteria. Selection of candidates will be done on the basis of how the applicant perform in objective type prelims examination, which will be followed by main exam and viva voce.

Delhi Judicial Service Exam 2019: Dates to remember

Starting date and time to apply online: August 2 at 10:00 AM

Last date to apply online: September 2at 11:00 PM

Delhi Judicial Service Exam 2019: Vacancy Details

Total number of posts – 45

General – 6 positions

SC – 12 positions

ST – 27 Posts

Delhi Judicial Service Exam 2019: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must be a a citizen of India

He/she must practicing as a lawyer in India. A person who is qualified to be admitted as an Advocate under the Advocates Act, 1961 may also apply.

The maximum age of the candidate must not be above 32 years of age

Delhi Judicial Service Exam 2019: Selection procedure

Selection process will have the prelim exam, which will be followed by the Main Exam candidates selection for Viva voce.

Delhi Judicial Service Exam 2019:How to Apply

Candidates may apply for the post prescribed format on Delhi High Court’s official website www.delhihighcourt.nic.in from August 2 to September 2.

Application Fee

Those in general category will have to pay Rs 1000/-, while SC/ST/PWD candidates will have to pay Rs 200/-