Delhi Judicial Service Exam 2018: Notification released for 147 Vacancies, last date of application 22 December

Delhi Judicial Service Examination 2018: Delhi High Court has released a notification of 147 vacancies in its Judicial Service Exam 2018. The number of posts was initially mentioned to be 50, in a previous notification. The last date for filling the online application and the written exam has also been revised.
The last date of application is revised to 22 December 2018. Whereas, the Delhi Judicial Service Preliminary Examination (Objective Type exam) will be held on 13 January 2018.
The Delhi Judicial Service Exam is conducted in two stages – preliminary and main exam. The selection of candidates for the mains exam will be done through the preliminary exam, followed by which a viva voce will be conducted.
The candidates can apply for the post through online application from 22 November onwards.
Delhi Judicial Service Examination 2018: Important Dates
Online Application Submission begins – November 22, 2018
Last Date of submission of Online Application Submission – December 22, 2018
Preliminary Exam date – January 13, 2019
Delhi Judicial Service Examination 2018: Eligibility criteria
The applicant should be a citizen of India
He/she should be a practicing Advocate in India or a person qualified enough to
be an Advocate under the Advocates Act, 1961
Delhi Judicial Service Examination 2018: Age Limit
Not more than 32 years of age
Delhi Judicial Service Examination 2018: Selection Procedure
At first an Objective Type Preliminary Examination will be conducted
The selected candidates will be eligible to sit for the Delhi Judicial Service Main
Examination (Written) exams
The selected candidates from the Written exam will then be called in for an interview
Delhi Judicial Service Examination 2018: Application Fee
For General Category – Rs 1000
For SC/ST/PWD – Rs 200
Delhi Judicial Service Examination 2018: How to Apply
The Eligible candidates can apply through the official website of Delhi High Court – www.delhihighcourt.nic.in from 22nd November 2018 to 22nd December 2018.
