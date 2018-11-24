Delhi Judicial Service Exam 2018: Notification released for 147 Vacancies, last date of application 22 December

Delhi Judicial Service Examination 2018: Delhi High Court has released a notification of 147 vacancies in its Judicial Service Exam 2018. The number of posts was initially mentioned to be 50, in a previous notification. The last date for filling the online application and the written exam has also been revised.

The last date of application is revised to 22 December 2018. Whereas, the Delhi Judicial Service Preliminary Examination (Objective Type exam) will be held on 13 January 2018.

The Delhi Judicial Service Exam is conducted in two stages – preliminary and main exam. The selection of candidates for the mains exam will be done through the preliminary exam, followed by which a viva voce will be conducted.

The candidates can apply for the post through online application from 22 November onwards.

Delhi Judicial Service Examination 2018: Important Dates

Online Application Submission begins – November 22, 2018

Last Date of submission of Online Application Submission – December 22, 2018

Preliminary Exam date – January 13, 2019

Delhi Judicial Service Examination 2018: Eligibility criteria

The applicant should be a citizen of India

He/she should be a practicing Advocate in India or a person qualified enough to

be an Advocate under the Advocates Act, 1961

Delhi Judicial Service Examination 2018: Age Limit

Not more than 32 years of age

Delhi Judicial Service Examination 2018: Selection Procedure

At first an Objective Type Preliminary Examination will be conducted

The selected candidates will be eligible to sit for the Delhi Judicial Service Main

Examination (Written) exams

The selected candidates from the Written exam will then be called in for an interview

Delhi Judicial Service Examination 2018: Application Fee

For General Category – Rs 1000

For SC/ST/PWD – Rs 200

Delhi Judicial Service Examination 2018: How to Apply

The Eligible candidates can apply through the official website of Delhi High Court – www.delhihighcourt.nic.in from 22nd November 2018 to 22nd December 2018.