Delhi High Court Recruitment 2018: Fresh jobs announced; check more details at official website www.delhihighcourt.nic.in



The Delhi High Court has invited applications for the recruitment of Personal Assistants.

The Delhi High Court has invited applications for the recruitment of Personal Assistants. The candidates who are interested can apply online till October 12, 2018. But before applying, the candidates are advised to go through the instructions and eligibility criteria advertised for the post online.

Here are some important details:-

Essential Qualifications: The applicants should possess a graduate degree from a recognized university and must have a speed of not less than 100 words per minute in shorthand (English) and 40 words per minute in typing (English) on computer. The applicants should not be below 18 years and over 27 years as on January 1, 2018. That is, the applicant should have been born not earlier than January 2, 1991, and not later than January 1, 2000. The upper age limit for members of scheduled castes/scheduled tribes shall be 32 years and for other backward classes 30 years.

How to apply: The candidates can fill the application form online on the official website of the court: www.delhihighcourt.nic.in. The candidates already in government service should get their applications forwarded along with the prescribed certificate from their Head of Office through proper channel.

Examination fee: A non-refundable online fee of Rs300 will be payable by the candidates belonging to general as well as OBC category and Rs 150 will be payable by scheduled castes and scheduled tribes candidates along with applicable transaction charges.

Important Dates:

Commencement of online registration: September 22, 2018 (10:00 am)

Last date for filling online application form: October 12, 2018 (11:59 pm)

Last date for making payment through debit card/internet banking: October 12, 2018 (11:59 pm)