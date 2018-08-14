Delhi government to recruit 7000 graduates as Field Surveyors – Check details of vacancies

The Delhi Government has announced job vacancies for graduates, who have a good writing speed in their smartphone mobiles. The number of vacancies, which has been announced by the Planning Department of Government of NCT, has been declared to be 7000. It is for Field Surveyor.

The recruitment will be held on a short-term basis, and the recruited candidates will be required to collect the socio-economic data on education, health, employment, income, etc from each member of a household on a real-time basis. The work of data collection will be held from October 2018 to November 2018.

The last date for submission of application is 31st August 2018. To apply for the post of Field Surveyor click here.

The employees will be getting Rs 25 for filling all the entries of each individual. He is expected to collect the data for 50-60 individuals per day, stated the advertisement by the government. So the employees can earn up to Rs 1500 per day, depending on their performance.

Educational Qualification required: Graduate, with good typing speed in English on mobile application.

Who can apply: Graduates/ retired teachers/ retired government officials / Civil Defense Volunteers

Last Date of Application: 31st of August, 2018.