Delhi government announces Urban Leadership Fellowship with salary upto Rs 1.25 lakh per month

Urban Leadership Fellowship. (Reuters)

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has announced a two-year Urban Leadership Fellowship. Interested candidates can send in their applications now to be a part of this fellowship programme. Shortlisted candidates will get a salary of Rs 1,25,000 per month for the post of fellows, while the Associate Fellows will receive Rs 75,000 as remuneration. The step by the Delhi government comes with an aim to provide an opportunity to young leaders across India to help the government and address some pressing urban challenges. The last date to apply for this fellowship is November 4, 2018. Listed below are the details that will help candidates to take part in this fellowship.

Urban Leadership Fellowship: Key features-

1. Under this programme, candidates will get to work under Ministers or Senior officials across various departments of the government.

2. They will be a part of the analytical support team that is responsible for policy formulation, project implementation and various governance initiatives.

Urban Leadership Fellowship: Post details and Remuneration/Salary-

1. Fellows- 20 positions (Rs 1.25 lakh per month)

2. Associate Fellows- 10 Fellows (Rs 75000 per month)

Also read| दिल्ली सरकार के साथ काम करने का मौका; 1.25 लाख रुपये तक होगी सैलरी; ऐसे करें अप्लाई

Urban Leadership Fellowship: Eligibility Criteria-

For Fellows- (Candidates should fulfil either one of them)

PhD with minimum 1 year of full time work experience

PG degree holders with a minimum of 60 per cent marks and minimum 3 years of two-year work experience

CA/CS, etc who are registered with their respective professional bodies will be automatically eligibile if they have a full time 3 years of post-registration work experience

Graduates with a minimum of 60 per cent marks and minimum 5 years of work experience

For Associate Fellows- (Candidates should fulfil either one of them)

Graduate with a minimum of 60 per cent marks and minimum 1 year work experinece

CA/CS, etc who are registered with their respective professional bodies will be automatically eligibile if they have a full time 1 year post-registration work experience

PG degree holders with a minimum of 60 per cent marks

Urban Leadership Fellowship: Important Dates-

Last date to fill Application form: November 4, 2018 Announcement of First list of Shortlisted candidates: November 15, 2018 Final Interviews: November 26-27, 2018 Announcement of Final List: November 30, 2018 Final Date to Accept Offers: December 7, 2018 2019 Fellowship programme starts: January 7, 2019



Thrilled to announce the launch of Delhi CM’s Urban Leaders Fellowship Programme. If you r young professional, under 35 yrs age, have a dream to contribute for India, we invite you to work with us in #DelhiGovernanceRevolution. Application deadline: 4th November #CMULFDelhi pic.twitter.com/Lje8B3L56b — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) October 13, 2018

Urban Leadership Fellowship: Selection Process-

Step 1: Online Application- Under this round, applicants will be shortlisted based on their academic and professional qualifications along with their responses to the personal statement question mentioned in the application form.

Step 2: Interview- Only shortlisted candidates will reach this round. This is a face-to-face interview round that will take place with a panel that will comprise of government officials and experts.

Note: Once a candidate is selected as a Fellow under this two-year Fellowship programme, he/she will receive a certificate from GNCTD that will be signed by the Hon’ble Chief Minister.