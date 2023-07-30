Delhi-based founder shares CV of woman who has been a homemaker for 13 years! Here’s why the odds don’t stand against her

New Delhi-based content marketing company Growthic Founder Yugansh Chokra took to LinkedIn to share an out-of-the-ordinary resume his company received. Sharing the resume on LinkedIn, Chokra wrote, “We saw this CV, she has 13 years of experience as a homemaker.”

Chokra added that the resume of the woman, who has been a homemaker since August 2009, is definitely something that can “make her stand out”. He said the reason he loved her resume is because “managing a family is a real task, something that can’t be undervalued”.

The woman’s CV highlighted all the responsibilities she carried on her shoulders since August 2009. She said she has been executing daily routines in a punctual manner and has been handling her responsibilities almost “single-handedly”. She added that she has been committed to both her children since they were born and has helped them with their homework, projects, overall growth and development as well as extra-curricular activities.

“Less than 20% of women in India are working in a professional capacity. Gender gaps in housework participation are the largest among couples with children. It’s a real job, you can’t just discount the amount of work someone has to do to manage a family. Thoughts on this type of CV?” Chokra wrote as he shared the CV.

His post garnered reactions from several people. When a user asked if Chokra’s firm hired or rejected her, Chokra said, “She was overqualified for us and out of our budget.”

“Managing a household really is a full-time job. It’s great to see this experience being highlighted on a CV,” another user commented.