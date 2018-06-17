Defence Recruitment 2018: Multiple Indian Air Force, Indian Navy jobs on offer at indianairforce.nic.in, joinindiannavy.gov.in

Defence Recruitment 2018: The Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy have invited applications from eligible aspirants to apply for a number of vacant posts.

Defence Recruitment 2018: Looking for a government job in the defence sector? Well, then you are in luck as the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy have invited applications from eligible aspirants to apply for a number of vacant posts. While the Indian Air Force has invited applications for Short Service Commission (SSC) in Flying Branch and Permanent Commission (PC)/Short Service Commission (SSC) in Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) Branches. The Indian Navy has invited unmarried male candidates to apply for the post of Steward, Chef and Hygienist. Mentioned below are all details that aspirants need to know in order to apply for the vacancies on offer.

Indian Air Force recruitment 2018:

The Indian Air force has announced the commencement of its application process to enroll in the courses for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in Flying Branch and Permanent Commission (PC) / Short Service Commission (SSC) in Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) Branches, commencing in July 2019. Online applications are also invited for NCC Special Entry Scheme. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on or before 15 July 2018 through the prescribed format.

Details of posts on offer:

AFCAT Entry

• Flying Branch – 42 Posts

• Ground Duty (Technical) – 76 Posts

• Ground Duty (Non-Technical)- 40 Posts

NCC Special Entry

• Flying Branch – 10% seats out of CDSE vacancies for Flying branch

Meteorology Branch

• Ground Duty (Non-Technical) – 24 Posts

Online application submission start date: 16 June 2018

Online application submission last date: 15 July 2018

Indian Navy Recruitment 2018:

The Indian Navy has invited application from aspirants who want to join as a Steward, Chef and Hygienist. While the official notification is available on the official website at joinindiannavy.gov.in candidates can check the below mentioned details. As per the official notification, ‘The training for the course will commence in April 2019, with 15 weeks Basic Training at INS Chilka followed by Professional training in the allotted trade in various Naval Training Establishments.’

Pay and allowances- During the initial training period, a stipend of Rs. 14,600/- per month will be admissible. On successful completion of initial training, they will be placed in Level 3 of the Defence Pay Matrix (₹ 21,700- ₹69,100). In addition, they will be paid MSP @ ₹ 5200/- per month plus DA (as applicable).

Promotion- Promotion prospects exist up to the rank of Master Chief Petty Officer-I, i.e. Level 8 of the Defence Pay Matrix (₹ 47,600- ₹ 1,51,100) plus MSP @ ₹ 5200/- per month plus DA (as applicable).

How to apply- Candidates can apply ONLINE ONLY on website www.joinindiannavy.gov.in from 18 Jun 18 to 01 Jul 18.

For more details visit the official website of Indian Air Force at indianairforce.nic.in and for Indian Navy at joinindiannavy.gov.in.