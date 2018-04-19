Defence recruitment 2018: Applications invited for various posts; here is how candidates can apply for jobs

Interested candidates will have to apply in prescribed Performa. (IE)

The Defence Estates Department has issued notifications for a number of posts including Junior Hindi Translator, Hindi Typist and Sub Divisional Officer. Those looking to apply can do so in prescribed format on or before May 15.

Vacancy Details

Junior Hindi Translator: 21 Post

Hindi Typist -2 Post

Sub Divisional Officer -1 Post

Qualification:

Hindi Typist: Those looking to apply for this post must have passed Matriculation or equivalent exam from any recognised school/Board across the country. The person must have the speed of 25 words per minute in Hindi typewriting.

Junior Hindi Translator: He/she must have Master’s degree in Hindi/English or with English/Hindi medium and English/Hindi as a compulsory/elective subject or graduation with Hindi/English and diploma/certificate course in translation from Hindi to English and vice-versa or two years experience of translation from Hindi to English and vice-versa.

Sub Divisional Officer: The person must have a degree in Civil Engineering or Diploma in Civil Engineering with at least three years experience in respective streams.

Selection process

Candidates will first have to appear for the written examination. Shortlisted candidates will then have to appear for Skill Test and Translation test.

How to Apply

Interested candidates will have to apply in prescribed Performa, which should reach ‘Principal Director, Defence Estates, Southern Command, Near ECHS Polyclinic, Kondhwa Road, Pune (Maharashtra)’. The last date to apply is May 15 ( May 30 for candidates from far away areas).

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defence’s 20 Mountain Division Ordnance Unit has released advertisements for posts of Fireman and Tradesman. Candidates willing to apply for these jobs may do so within 21 days (May 5) from the day advertisement is published in employment news.