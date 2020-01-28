DEE Assam Teacher Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for over 9,000 posts; Check eligibility, age limit, other details

DEE Assam Teacher Recruitment 2020: Applicants may apply at the official website.

The Director of Elementary Education (DEE), Assam has issued notification for a number of posts. Applications have been invited for post of teachers in upper primary as well as lower primary schools. DEE is looking to fill up a total of 9,635 posts of regular teachers.

The application process for the vacancies has begun and the last date for application is February 11. Applicants may apply at the official website dee.assam.gov.in on or before the stipulated last date for applications.

DEE Assam Teacher Recruitment 2020: Qualification

Those looking to apply must have cleared Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) for the above-mentioned posts. Applicants applying for posts must have passed SSC with a minimum of 50 percent marks and a diploma of two years in elementary education, or SSC with a minimum of 45 percent marks and two year diploma from institution approved by NCTE or SSC with 50 percent marks, along with four-year BElEd or SSC with 50 percent marks and a diploma of two years in education (special education).

DEE Assam Teacher Recruitment 2020:Eligibility

Those looking to apply must be atleast 18 years of age. The maximum age of candidates is 38, as on January 1,2018. However, the age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates as per norms.

DEE Assam Teacher Recruitment 2020: Salary

Candidates who are selected will receive salary in the range of Rs 14,000 to Rs 49,000 along with grade pay.

DEE Assam Teacher Recruitment 2020:Application Fee

Candidates applying for above said posts are required to pay Rs 200 in the form of Indian postal order. For SC, ST(P), ST(H) candidates, the fee is Rs 150, while BPL candidates have been exempted from paying any fees.