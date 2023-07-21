As the world grapples with ever-evolving economic shifts, a survey by Indeed decodes the minds of jobseekers. The comprehensive report titled The Job Search Process: A Look from the Inside Out delves deep into the labyrinth of jobseekers’ preferences, challenges, and aspirations during their relentless pursuit of the perfect job. With a keen focus on the vast landscape of jobseekers in India, the survey paints a vivid picture of what truly matters to these seekers of professional fulfilment. The report brings forth the essential factors jobseekers prioritise when evaluating a potential job opportunity.

Work from Home remains top priority

According to the survey, work flexibility emerges as the top priority for Indian jobseekers, with a staggering 71% considering it a crucial parameter. The ability to work from home, set their own hours, and take breaks as needed are key elements that jobseekers value in their quest for a suitable job. Following closely, 70% of Indian jobseekers consider work modes, such as hybrid or remote work arrangements, as a significant factor when assessing a job opportunity.

Job location also plays a vital role in the decision-making process, with approximately 69% of Indian jobseekers factoring in the proximity of the job location to their office space. This includes the distance between the job and their home or current workplace. Lastly, 67% of Indian jobseekers consider compensation and benefits offered for the job, including salary, benefits, health insurance, family leave policies, and other learning and development programs associated with the role.

The survey also highlights that most jobseekers (63%) prefer a hybrid work setting, allowing them to work from home on some days and from the office on others. Larger organisations are more likely to offer this desired flexibility, with 51% of employers stating that they do so.

Clarity of KRAs is a must

The research also highlights jobseekers’ desire for clarity and communication during the hiring process. Many jobseekers feel the need for more transparency about the job and interview process, and they are concerned about the fairness of the selection process, fearing potential discrimination based on race, gender, or other factors. To address this, employers are encouraged to write effective job descriptions and provide relevant information, such as the salary range, before applicants apply for a role. Clear communication not only saves time but also benefits both parties, especially during high attrition periods. Data from the survey indicates that employers who share their phone numbers on Indeed can close the hiring process six days faster.

The survey also delves into the preferences of blue-collar jobseekers, who comprise an essential part of the workforce. Fair compensation ranks as the top priority for 82% of blue-collar workers when searching for new jobs. Given the nature of their jobs, a significant proportion also seeks physical safety (73%) and wants to minimise physiological and psychological stresses at work (49%). Additionally, 72% of blue-collar job seekers stated that the use of simple language in job descriptions immensely helps them during the job search process.

Note: This survey, conducted in May 2023, captured insights from a diverse sample of participants. A total of 1,810 individuals, consisting of 561 employers and 1,249 jobseekers, were included in the survey.