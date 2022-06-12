DDA Recruitment 2022: Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has announced various vacancies for Planning assistants, Junior translators and more. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or 10 July 2022 till 6 PM. A total of 279 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process.

Out of the total, 220 posts are for Junior Engineer (Civil), 35 Vacancies are for Junior Engineer (Electrical/ Mechanical), 15 vacancies are for the Planning Assistant, 2 vacancies are for a programmer, 6 vacancies are for Junior Translator, and 1 for Assistant Director (Landscape).

Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written exam. The dates for the exam will be communicated to the candidates tentatively by September 2022. The online application process for the same have been started from today at dad.gov.in. Candidates can read the notification and it’s instructions on the official website.

Candidates holding the required qualifications and experience can submit applications followed by the easy steps given below:

How to apply for DDA Recruitment 2022?

Visit the official website of DDA.i.e. dda.gov.in.

Click on the job section available on the homepage.

A link that reads ‘Direct Recruitment 2022: Link for filling up the online application form’ will appear on the screen.

A new window will be opened.

Read all instructions given on the page and click on the ‘start’ button given at the end of the page.

Fill up the form with all essential details like education, qualification, experience, declaration etc and upload all required documents.

Pay the application fee and submit the application form.

After submitting the online application, take a printout of the finally submitted online application for future reference.

Candidates should note that they would be able to submit an application fee of Rs. 1000, plus applicable Bank Charges, through SBI MOPS payment gateway through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking/UPI etc.