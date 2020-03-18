DDA Recruitment 2020: Delhi jobs alert! Notification issued for these posts – Check dda.org.in to know how to apply

The last date to submit online application is April 22, 2020.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has issued a notification inviting candidates for recruitment to several posts. The mode of application is online. The interested candidates need to visit the official website of DDA at dda.org.in. The last date to submit online application is April 22, 2020.

Important dates:-

Beginning of the online application form- March 23, 2020, at 10:00 AM

Conclusion of the online application form- April 22, 2020, at 06:00 PM

Vacancy details:-

A total of 629 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The vacancy has been listed across various designations.

Deputy Director (System) – 2 posts (Group A)

Deputy Director (Planning) – 5 posts (Group A)

Assistant Director (System) – 2 posts (Group A)

Assistant Director (Planning) – 5 posts (Group A)

Assistant Accounts Officer – 11 posts (Group B)

Architectural Assistant- 8 posts (Group B)

Planning Assistant – 1 post (Group B)

Sectional Officer – 48 posts (Group B)

Surveyor – 11 posts (Group C)

Stenographer Grade D – 100 posts (Group C)

Patwari – 44 posts (Group C)

Junior Secretariat Assistant – 292 posts (Group C)

Mali – 100 posts (Group C)

Application fee:-

An applicant needs to submit an application fee of Rs 500. However, there may be an exemption of application fees for candidates belonging to the reserved category. The applicants must note that the application fees once paid will not be refunded. The window to submit application fee will remain active till April 25, 2020, by 06:00 PM. One should note that the detailed notification will be published soon.

Exam pattern:-

The detailed information about the exam pattern will be notified soon.

Know how to apply:-

(1) The interested candidates need to visit the official website of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) at dda.org.in.

(2) After visiting the home page, one needs to click on Jobs.

(3) On clicking on the Jobs link, a new page will appear on the screen.

(4) Now, one needs to click on the link- Direct Recruitment 2020.

(5) Now, one needs to follow the procedure as it says.