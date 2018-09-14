DDA Recruitment 2018: Job alert for Delhi Development Authority aspirants! Check how to apply at dda.org.in

Candidates may apply at the official website.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has issued notification for online applications for posts of Assistant Executive Engineer. Candidates who are engineering graduates (Civil/Electrical/Mechanical) with GATE Score 2019 may apply for these posts. The online application process will begin from January 12, 2019 and will continue till February 15, 2019. Candidates may apply at dda.org.in

Dates to remember

Starting date for online application: January 1, 2019

Last Date for online application – February 16, 2019

Vacancy Details

Total number of posts–14

AEE (Civil) – 11 positions

AEE (Electrical/Mechanical) – 3 positions

Educational Qualification required for above said posts

AEE (Civil) – Candidates applying for this post must have a degree in Civil Engineering or equivalent from any university recognised by the government

AEE (Electrical/Mechanical): Applicants must have degree in Electrical/Mechanical Engineering or equivalent from any university recognised by the government

Age Limit:

The minimum age of candidates must be 21, while the maximum required age is 30 years of age.

How to Apply

Those interested and eligible to apply will have to appear for GATE 2019. They will also be required to register their application online through the official website www.dda.org.in for process for which will open from January 1, 2019 to February 15, 2019.