DDA Recruitment 2018: Delhi jobs alert! Notification issued for these posts – Check dda.org.in to know how to apply

By: | Published: December 25, 2018 9:09 PM

DDA Recruitment 2018: Check details of posts here

dda recruitment 2018, dda recruitment 2018 admit card, dda stenographer recruitment 2018, dda recruitment 2018 je, dda architect recruitment 2018The last date to apply is January 22.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has issued notification for 190 posts. Applications for jobs have been invited from candidates having completed their graduation and diploma for recruitment for positions of Law Officer, Junior Engineer among positions. Those interested may apply online from December 26 at dda.org.in. The last date to apply is January 22.

“If a candidate wants to apply for more than 1 (one) post, he/she needs to apply separately for all such posts. In case of any clash in the test date/time for any two or more posts, candidates need to decide the test they would like to take & DDA will not entertain any request for change in test date/time later on,’ said the recruiting body. ‘In that case, separate application fee shall be payable for each and every application”,’DDA said.

Vacancy Details

Planning Assistant: 45 positions

Assistant Director (Architecture): 13 positions

Assistant Director (Planning): 19 positions

Assistant Accounts Officer: 18 positions

Senior Law Officer: 3 positions

Deputy Director (Planning): 9 positions

Deputy Director (Architecture): 1 positions

Assistant Director (Mins.): 9 positions

Junior Engineer (Civil): 3 positions

Assistant Director (System): 5 positions

Programmer: 3 positions

Stenographer Grade ‘D’: 20 positions

Junior Law Officer: 5 positions

Naib Tehsildar: 6 positions

Architectural Assistant: 10 positions

Section Officer (Horticulture): 2 positions

Assistant Section Officer: 4 positions

Assistant Director (Landscape): 5 positions

Surveyor: 13 positions

How to apply

Candidates must first visit the official website dda.org.in

Now they will have to scroll to ‘jobs’ button

After this they have to click on ‘direct recruitment 2019’ link

They have to now click on application link and register

Also read: ESIC recruitment 2019: Applications invited for over 1,000 posts in paramedical, nursing 

Please note that those applicants who will apply for multiple posts are required to fill separate forms for each position. If there is any clash of exam date or timing, they are required to choose and be permitted to appear for only one examination. For each form, separate application fee needs to be paid as per official release.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. JOBS
  3. DDA Recruitment 2018: Delhi jobs alert! Notification issued for these posts – Check dda.org.in to know how to apply
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
A New Beginning
Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition