DDA Recruitment 2018: Delhi jobs alert! Notification issued for these posts – Check dda.org.in to know how to apply

DDA Recruitment 2018: Check details of posts here
The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has issued notification for 190 posts. Applications for jobs have been invited from candidates having completed their graduation and diploma for recruitment for positions of Law Officer, Junior Engineer among positions. Those interested may apply online from December 26 at dda.org.in. The last date to apply is January 22.
“If a candidate wants to apply for more than 1 (one) post, he/she needs to apply separately for all such posts. In case of any clash in the test date/time for any two or more posts, candidates need to decide the test they would like to take & DDA will not entertain any request for change in test date/time later on,’ said the recruiting body. ‘In that case, separate application fee shall be payable for each and every application”,’DDA said.
Vacancy Details
Planning Assistant: 45 positions
Assistant Director (Architecture): 13 positions
Assistant Director (Planning): 19 positions
Assistant Accounts Officer: 18 positions
Senior Law Officer: 3 positions
Deputy Director (Planning): 9 positions
Deputy Director (Architecture): 1 positions
Assistant Director (Mins.): 9 positions
Junior Engineer (Civil): 3 positions
Assistant Director (System): 5 positions
Programmer: 3 positions
Stenographer Grade ‘D’: 20 positions
Junior Law Officer: 5 positions
Naib Tehsildar: 6 positions
Architectural Assistant: 10 positions
Section Officer (Horticulture): 2 positions
Assistant Section Officer: 4 positions
Assistant Director (Landscape): 5 positions
Surveyor: 13 positions
How to apply
Candidates must first visit the official website dda.org.in
Now they will have to scroll to ‘jobs’ button
After this they have to click on ‘direct recruitment 2019’ link
They have to now click on application link and register
Please note that those applicants who will apply for multiple posts are required to fill separate forms for each position. If there is any clash of exam date or timing, they are required to choose and be permitted to appear for only one examination. For each form, separate application fee needs to be paid as per official release.
