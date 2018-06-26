DCCB Recruitment 2018: District Cooperative Central Bank Limited announces new jobs; check how to apply at www.vizagdccb.org.in

Candidates must have done graduation from any recognised university. (Reuters)

The District Cooperative Central Bank Limited, Visakhapatnam has issued notification for as many as 61 posts for Staff Assistant and Clerk. Those willing to apply may do so on or before July 2. Candidates may apply at www.vizagdccb.org.in

The process of accepting online application has already begun from June 22. Candidates will be required to appear for online test on July 21.

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates must have done graduation from any recognised university. He must also have a knowledge of English and must also have proficiency in local language.

Age limit

The minimum age required for above said posts s 18, while the maximum is 30. Please note that those under SC/ST/OBC/PWD categories Women will get age relaxation as per government rules.

How to Apply

Candidates may apply Online on or before July 2. Interested candidates must also take out a printout of the submitted online application for future use.

Earlier this year, the South Canara District Central Co-operative Bank Limited (SCDCC) released a job notification, inviting eligible candidates to apply for the positions of Computer Programmer and Second Division Clerk. Interested ones were asked to apply at the official website – scdccbank.com. The last date for submission of applications was January 10.

While advertisement was for 2 computer programmers, bank had invited applications for 125 second divisional clerks. Maximum age required for these posts was 40. Relaxation was also provided as per government norms.