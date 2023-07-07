scorecardresearch
Data reveals abundant job opportunities in India’s top industries, including non-degree roles

LinkedIn data highlights several job functions experiencing rapid growth irrespective of educational background.

Written by FE Online
Entry-level roles today require proficiency in design, analytics, and JavaScript. (Representational Image)

Currently, the top industries with high hiring rates in India are financial services, administrative and support services, technology, information and media, and accommodation according to the data shared by LinkedIn. Surprisingly, there are abundant opportunities available even for individuals without a bachelor’s degree, particularly in the administrative and support services, accommodation, and financial services sectors, the data stated.

India’s job market offers a diverse range of fast-growing careers suitable for professionals with varying educational qualifications. For individuals holding a bachelor’s degree, positions like risk consultant, investment manager, finance administrator, and more are available. MBA graduates can explore roles such as technology associate, catalogue specialist, and business integration analyst. Candidates without a degree can still pursue careers as placement coordinators, user interface designers, and application engineers.

Fast growing job functions

LinkedIn highlights several job functions experiencing rapid growth irrespective of educational background. These encompass product management, human resources, military and protective services, and consulting. Professionals holding a bachelor’s degree can access job opportunities in all these fields.

Within the human resources field, other positions such as placement coordinator and technical recruiter are also available. Finance roles include positions like treasurer and finance manager, while consulting offers industry specialists and life coaches.

Hirings reaching pre-pandemic levels

Entry-level roles today require proficiency in design, analytics, and JavaScript. According to available data, hiring in India is gradually reverting to pre-pandemic levels after experiencing a hiring boom during the pandemic. Companies are increasingly embracing flexibility, leading to a 10% decline in on-site roles and a 60% surge in hybrid positions for entry-level positions compared to 2022. This shift provides fresh graduates with a broader range of work arrangements to choose from and pursue.

First published on: 07-07-2023 at 09:21 IST

