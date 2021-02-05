  • MORE MARKET STATS

Cybersecurity job postings rise 16 pc in January: Report

By:
February 5, 2021 7:02 PM

Observing momentum until the lockdown, cybersecurity job postings on Indeed dropped in successive months, recording a 33 per cent de-growth in July 2020.

However, there was a steady recovery in postings, which peaked in October, up 30-32 per cent from January 1, 2020, it added.

As more and more companies have adopted online medium of doing business, there is a spurt in job postings for cybersecurity domain rising 16 per cent y-o-y in January, according to a report.

Postings for cybersecurity jobs in the country have risen 16 per cent, while searches were up 10 per cent in January 2021 as compared to the year-ago month, according to a report by global job site Indeed.





The data for the report is derived from job postings and searches on the Indeed platform during the January 2020-January 2021 period.

Cyber job postings were consistently higher than job searches on Indeed in 2020; even at its highest volume in May 2020, job searches remained lower than job postings on the site, the report said.

This presents a challenging situation for India Inc, as organisations across sectors and scale look to recruit top talent to help them navigate an increasingly digital economy, it added.

Venkata Machavarapu, head (engineering)-India and site director at Indeed.com, said, “With the pandemic pushing digital transformation at an unprecedented pace across sectors, cybersecurity best practices will be the backbone of organisations. Finding the right talent is critical for firms as they re-imagine cybersecurity strategies.”

