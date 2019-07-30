CTET result 2019 released at cbseresults.nic.in; 3.52 lakh candidates qualify

CTET results 2019 have been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education at cbseresults.nic.in, ctet.nic.in. Check your Central Teachers Eligibility Test results now.
CTET result 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the much-awaited results for the Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) at cbseresults.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam can visit the official website of the Board to check the results. CBSE had conducted the Central Teachers Eligibility Test on July 7 across 97 cities in India in 20 different languages. The results have been released much before its expected results date.
Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, the Human Resoure Development Minister (HRD) too to twitter to announce the release of the results. He wrote, “Results of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) conducted by @cbseindia29 in July are live now. I congratulate CBSE for declaring results in 23 days record time. My congratulations to all successful candidates. @PMOIndia @HRDMinistry See the link: https://cbseresults.nic.in.”
Pokhriyal also said that 29.22 lakh candidates had registered for the exam out of which 23.77 lakh students had appeared. However, only 3.52 lakh candidates have been able to qualify the same.
