CTET result 2019: CBSE expected to release results by this date

With no negative marking, the paper grants candidates one mark for every answer they manage to get right.

CTET Result 2019: The result of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) is expected to be announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) next week. The CTET exam results are likely to be announced by August 11 and the results will be released on the official website – ctet.nic.in, an official from the board was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

On July 26, 2019, the board released the answer key for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test examination. The CTET exam was held in 20 languages across 104 Indian cities. The last date for submitting the challenge on answer keys was 11.59 PM on 26 July 2019.

More than 20,00,000 aspirants applied for the exam which was held on July 7. It is to be noted that of these, 37,221 candidates are hearing and speech challenged.

Qualifying candidates are required to score 60 percent marks in the exam, meaning 90 marks out of 150 marks. The cut-off for the reserved category candidates is 55 percent, which is about 82 out of total 150 marks.

READ ALSO | CTET Answer Key 2019 released for July exam | Check OMR sheet, challenge keys at ctet.nic.in

The CTET exam is held in two parts – paper I and paper II which last for two and a half hours. With no negative marking, the paper grants candidates one mark for every answer they manage to get right. Those who have cleared the exam will have to download their e-certificates later.

Successful candidates of Paper 1 will be eligible to work as a primary teacher, beginning from class 1st to class 5th. Those hoping to teach classes VI to VIII will have to take Paper 2. Those hoping to teach for both classes I to V as well as classes VI to VIII) took both Paper I and Paper II.

For paper 1, the content of CTET included multiple-choice questions on Child Development and Pedagogy, Mathematics, Environmental Studies, Language 1 and Language 11. For Paper II, Social Studies/Social Science and Science are added subjects.