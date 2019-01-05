CTET result 2018: CBSE announces test results at ctet.nic.in; Over 3 lakh candidates qualify exam

CTET result 2018 Announced at ctet.nic.in! Check now.

CTET result 2018: The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) have been declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) at ctet.nic.in. Candidates who had appeared for the examination and are yet to check their scores are suggested to visit the official website of CTET now to check the same. The results are available on two websites- cbseresults.nic.in, ctet.nic.in. The much-awaited examination for the recruitment of teachers across the country was conducted by CBSE on December 9, 2018. This year over 16 lakh candidates had appeared for this Teacher Eligibility Test across 2144 centres in 92 cities in the country. The answer keys for the same were released on December 28, 2018.

Once the Answer keys were released, CBSE had invited objections on the provisional answer key. Once the objections were resolved, the board released the final CTET results. Candidates who have successfully qualified the test, will be eligible to apply for the primary and upper primary levels of teacher recruitment. According to a Times of India report, this year 1,78,273 candidates have qualified the primary school teachers exam out of 10,73,545 candidates, whereas, 1,26,968 candidates have qualified the Middle School Teacher exam out of 8,78,425 candidates.

CTET result 2018: How to check result-

Step 1: Visit the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says ‘CTET Result 2018’

Step 3: You will be redirected to the CBSe results page

Step 4: Click on the ‘Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) – 2018 – Announced on 4th January 2019’ link

Step 5: Enter your Roll Number

Step 6: Check your result